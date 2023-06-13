ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Holdings Lifted by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the quarter. ESAB makes up about 1.9% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESAB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,191,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in ESAB by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,345,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 789,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,288,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

ESAB Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESAB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.59. 230,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.26 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

