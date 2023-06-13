FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,523 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $39,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $400.33. The company had a trading volume of 243,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

