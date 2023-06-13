Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.78. Approximately 1,461,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,957,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $175,817.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,597,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,908,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $198,959.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,789.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $175,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,597,338 shares in the company, valued at $103,908,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,151 shares of company stock worth $3,588,396 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.