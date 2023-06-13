Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FATPW traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Fat Projects Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
About Fat Projects Acquisition
