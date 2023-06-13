FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.47. 325,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

