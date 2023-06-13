Fei USD (FEI) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003805 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $33.79 million and $454,606.22 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015759 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,912.14 or 1.00039657 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,539,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,280,187 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,539,943.62394424 with 34,280,186.96260293 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95170878 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $329,492.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

