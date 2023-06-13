Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.14

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 5374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

