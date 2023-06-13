FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

GD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.09. 720,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,212. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.