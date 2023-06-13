Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. 2,096,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,237,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $73,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,282.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 796,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.