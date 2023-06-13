Financial Comparison: Organicell Regenerative Medicine (BPSR) and Its Peers

Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Rating) is one of 347 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Organicell Regenerative Medicine to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors -349.63% -58.46% -15.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A -1.69 Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors $125.55 million -$10.66 million 70.82

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Organicell Regenerative Medicine. Organicell Regenerative Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organicell Regenerative Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors 329 1571 3881 31 2.62

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 82.22%. Given Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Organicell Regenerative Medicine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Organicell Regenerative Medicine rivals beat Organicell Regenerative Medicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services. The company was founded by John Goodhew, Albert Mitrani and Maria Ines Mitrani on August 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

