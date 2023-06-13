Financial Contrast: Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) versus Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) and Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.56% 41.03% 5.95% Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $11.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 111.2%. Sunoco pays out 89.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sunoco and Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 0 2 4 0 2.67 Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunoco presently has a consensus price target of $50.29, suggesting a potential upside of 12.67%. Given Sunoco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunoco is more favorable than Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunoco and Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $25.73 billion 0.17 $475.00 million $3.78 11.79 Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A $50.83 0.20

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sunoco beats Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations. It's All Other segment includes partnership credit card services, franchise royalties, and retail operations; and offers credit card processing, car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money order, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. The company owns and operates retail stores under the APlus and Aloha Island Mart brand names; and offers food, beverages, snacks, grocery and non-food merchandise, motor fuels, and other services. Sunoco LP was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in 2014. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials. The Resources segment carries out the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, coal, uranium, and geothermal resources. The Others segment includes engineering, electronic materials, insurance, and agricultural biotechnology businesses. The company was founded by Sazo Idemitsu on June 20, 1911 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

