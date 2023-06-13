Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Shares Down 0.2%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.37. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1866 per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

