First Interstate Bank Purchases 213,129 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 12.0% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Interstate Bank owned about 1.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $156,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 175,203.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 676,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 676,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,893,000 after acquiring an additional 465,102 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,065. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $62.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

