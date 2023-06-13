First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,400 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the May 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.82. 168,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,902. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

