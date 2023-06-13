First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 250.0% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. 152,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,440. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $49.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

