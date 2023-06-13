First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 229.0% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,389.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 200,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,638. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

