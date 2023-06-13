First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FCEF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 4,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,628. The company has a market cap of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $714,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period.

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

