First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 87.7% in May

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the May 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FICS stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $32.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 705.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 65,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

