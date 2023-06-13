Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $750,400.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $1,248,385.74.

On Friday, June 2nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $175,125.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $162,725.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00.

Five9 Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,443. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. On average, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.