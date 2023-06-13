Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Sells $2,400,960.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 32,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $2,400,960.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,243,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

