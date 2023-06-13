FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 229,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 162,536 shares.The stock last traded at $40.25 and had previously closed at $40.06.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 180,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,389,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

