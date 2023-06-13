Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 551.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,376 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,949. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

