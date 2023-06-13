Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.
Regal Rexnord Price Performance
Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 26.12%.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.