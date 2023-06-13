Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

NYSE RRX traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,219. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

