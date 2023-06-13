Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $533,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $46.11. 201,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

