Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, reaching $314.30. The stock had a trading volume of 200,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,730. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $314.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $713,640. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

