Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,750,000 after buying an additional 161,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after buying an additional 432,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after buying an additional 833,389 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. 1,067,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

