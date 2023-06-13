Front Street Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.25. The company has a market capitalization of $210.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

