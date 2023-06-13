Front Street Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,343,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,165,078. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

