Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Kimball Electronics makes up about 0.8% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 270,205 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

NASDAQ KE traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $667.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.36. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

