Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Ciena comprises about 1.4% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ciena worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $174,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at $12,438,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,399.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $41.54. 3,296,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,907. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.