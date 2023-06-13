Front Street Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for approximately 1.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vontier worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

