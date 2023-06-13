Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,566 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. National Instruments comprises 2.2% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of National Instruments worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in National Instruments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,331,000 after acquiring an additional 156,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.55. 606,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 92.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

