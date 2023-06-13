Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,711 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of SB Financial Group worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.81.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Insider Transactions at SB Financial Group

In other news, Director Timothy L. Claxton acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,175 shares in the company, valued at $52,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,617 shares of company stock worth $101,469 in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

