Front Street Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

T traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,480,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,883,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

