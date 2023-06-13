FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIN traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. 7,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

