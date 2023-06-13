Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Sold by VR Adviser LLC

VR Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,674 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Therapeutics comprises 0.5% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $77,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. 419,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,033. The stock has a market cap of $184.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 2,687.81%. Research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

