Function X Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $56.30 million and approximately $191,594.93 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
