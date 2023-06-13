G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) Short Interest Up 170.0% in May

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the May 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
G8 Education Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G8 Education (GEDUF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.