GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) vs. Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Financial Analysis

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -137.61% -27.02% -14.66% Similarweb -34.65% -239.40% -28.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 2 1 0 2.33 Similarweb 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GAN and Similarweb, as provided by MarketBeat.

GAN currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Similarweb has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.28%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Similarweb.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and Similarweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $141.53 million 0.44 -$197.50 million ($4.50) -0.31 Similarweb $193.23 million N/A -$83.66 million ($0.92) -7.45

Similarweb has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

GAN has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Similarweb has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Similarweb beats GAN on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

