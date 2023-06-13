Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $99.81

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.81 and last traded at $99.81, with a volume of 19 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.