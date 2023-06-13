General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,400,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,060,793 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,280,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

