Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.13. 994,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,183. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

