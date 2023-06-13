Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Georg Fischer Price Performance

FCHRF stock remained flat at $66.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.85. Georg Fischer has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $66.21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.