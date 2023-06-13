GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.69.

GTLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

