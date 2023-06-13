Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 36,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 87,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBTG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Insider Transactions at Global Business Travel Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Paul G. Abbott bought 8,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,918.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,225 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,656.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $170,437,000. Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 518,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,656,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.