Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.33. Approximately 92,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,192,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.
Global-e Online Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
