Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group makes up about 1.2% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Global Indemnity Group worth $21,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 45.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $458.03 million, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $150.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 92.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Global Indemnity Group Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

