Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Trading Down 1.7%

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.84 and last traded at C$17.84. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.14.

Global Water Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98. The firm has a market cap of C$425.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

