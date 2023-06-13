Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Position Lowered by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,834,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 4.77% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $193,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PAVE traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $29.62. 943,987 shares of the company traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

