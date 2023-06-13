Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Down 2.9%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 2,048,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,517,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

